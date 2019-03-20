Fiers gave up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in three frames Wednesday against the Mariners. He took the loss.

All but one of the baserunners he allowed came around to score, due largely to a Domingo Santana grand slam in the third inning. Fiers is far from a reliable starter, but the hope is that he keeps the A's in enough games for their bullpen and offense to carry the day more often than not. That was obviously not the case in this one. He should take the hill again next week in the first series of the year against the Angels.