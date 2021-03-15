Fiers will receive an injection Monday after an MRI revealed inflammation in his hip, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fiers has yet to get into game action this spring due to what was originally called a back issue but which now appears to be a hip problem. Fiers won't be able to throw for a few days, which could take him out of the running for the Opening Day roster.
