Fiers will start the Athletics' third game of the season Sunday against the Angels, when he'll try to bounce back from a shaky outing in an exhibition against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander may have had a shot at an Opening Day start at one point, but a delayed arrival at summer camp essentially nullified that possibility. Instead, Fiers will slot in behind Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea and close out the season-opening three-game set, and he'll hope for a better performance than the one he mustered versus the Giants on Tuesday. Fiers allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against San Francisco, surrendering a pair of solo home runs over 67 pitches. "It didn't go as well as I wanted to but I got my work in," Fiers said. "I made it tough on myself being pretty wild. I wasn't throwing the ball exactly where I wanted it to. I just have to find how to settle down when those times come."