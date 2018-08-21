Athletics' Mike Fiers: Sharp again for A's
Fiers (9-6) picked up the win against the Rangers on Monday, throwing seven one-hit innings without allowing a run, striking out eight and walking one in Oakland's 9-0 victory.
The right-hander has been virtually lights out since arriving to the Athletics from Detroit, as he's now given up just three earned runs over 18.1 innings with a dominant 21:1 K:BB through three starts with his new club. He's been pitching well all season, with a 3.21 ERA and 1.16 WHIP to his name through 137.1 innings, but the move to a contending team in Oakland looks like it will put him in line for more wins than he was getting with the Tigers, bolstering his already solid fantasy value. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Twins on Saturday.
