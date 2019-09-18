Play

Fiers (arm) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and should be able to start this weekend against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like the bullpen session was a success. He will presumably start Saturday or Sunday. Fiers has a 9.33 ERA and 2.24 WHIP in 18.1 innings over his last five outings.

