Fiers (back) has been shut down and will get an MRI on Sunday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

Fiers has yet to get into game action this spring due to what the Athletics originally called a minor back issue. He suffered a setback Friday, and the team is now worried that he might actually be dealing with a hip problem. He hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day yet, but it's very possible he won't be ready if the MRI reveals anything more than a minor issue. Cole Irvin could potentially be next in line for starts if Fiers misses time, as A.J. Puk is expected to open the year in the bullpen.