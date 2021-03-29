Fiers (hip) is scheduled to pitch two innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

The sim game marks the next step in the recovery process for Fiers, who was cleared to resume mound work last week after being diagnosed with hip inflammation earlier this month. Fiers will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, but if he advances through his throwing progression without any setbacks to his hip, he could rejoin Oakland's rotation at some point in April. The Athletics are expected to turn to Daulton Jefferies, A.J. Puk or Cole Irvin to serve as their fifth starter while Fiers is out.