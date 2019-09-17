Athletics' Mike Fiers: Slated for Tuesday bullpen
Fiers (arm) expects to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fiers has yet to undergo an MRI after leaving his last outing with nerve irritation in his right arm, but the right-hander is optimistic about tossing a side session after he undergoes further testing Tuesday. He did note that his visit to the team doctor went well, which is a positive sign. If Fiers is able to throw a bullpen, he'd be on track to make his next start, which figures to come Saturday against Texas.
More News
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Expected to make next start•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Status uncertain•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Dealing with nerve irritation•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Exits early with injury•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Crushed for nine runs in loss•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: No-decision against Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...