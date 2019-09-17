Fiers (arm) expects to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fiers has yet to undergo an MRI after leaving his last outing with nerve irritation in his right arm, but the right-hander is optimistic about tossing a side session after he undergoes further testing Tuesday. He did note that his visit to the team doctor went well, which is a positive sign. If Fiers is able to throw a bullpen, he'd be on track to make his next start, which figures to come Saturday against Texas.

