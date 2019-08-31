Athletics' Mike Fiers: Start pushed back
Fiers will make his next start Tuesday against the Angels, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sean Manaea (shoulder) is slated to come off the injured list to start Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, which will afford Fiers an extra two days of rest thanks to Monday's off day. The right-hander owns a 2.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB across nine second-half starts (57 innings).
