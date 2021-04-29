Fiers will return to the rotation for at least one start Friday against the Orioles, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

Fiers missed the start of the season while dealing with hip inflammation. He returned from the injured list Monday, with previous reports indicating that he'd serve as a reliever for the time being. The Athletics have evidently changed plans, as Fiers will make at least one start, but the team has yet to decide whether it will go with a six-man rotation or send him back to the bullpen following Friday's contest.