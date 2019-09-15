Fiers' (arm) next start is up in the air, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fiers left his start Saturday against the Rangers in the second inning with arm nerve irritation, though the Athletics don't sound to be particularly worried, as he's considered to have a chance to not miss any time. Oakland has been using a six-man rotation, though, so they could simply skip his next turn and drop to a standard five-man rotation for a brief period. The injury could also create an opportunity for Jesus Luzardo, who pitched in relief in his only big-league appearance to date.