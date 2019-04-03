Fiers (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up five hits over six scoreless innings while striking out three in a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Matt Chapman's first-inning solo shot proved to be all the offense Fiers and the Oakland bullpen would need on the night. After a rough first start in Tokyo, the right-hander has delivered back-to-back shutout performances in North America, lowering his ERA to an even 3.00. Fiers' 8:5 K:BB in 15 innings is far from impressive, however. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Houston.