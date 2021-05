Fiers is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fiers was inserted to the rotation April 30 against the Orioles in what was expected to be a spot start, but he'll end up getting a second turn after Jesus Luzardo (finger) was moved to the 10-day injured list Saturday. The 35-year-old right-hander fared respectably in his season debut, limiting Baltimore to three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings.