Fiers (8-3) pitched 6.2 innings, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out four to earn the win in a 7-2 win over the Angels.

Fiers put up his eighth consecutive quality start with the effort. Since May 19, he's lowered his ERA from 5.05 to 4.01, allowing just 17 runs (16 earned) over his last 50 innings. He's struck out 66 batters in 101 innings this season while issuing only 30 walks. The right-hander is expected to face the hard-hitting Twins on Thursday for his next start.