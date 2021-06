Fiers (elbow) will see Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday after feeling elbow discomfort again Monday while throwing, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Both of the righty's attempts to resume throwing have yielded the same, concerning results, so it's worth wondering whether he's nursing a more significant injury to his right elbow than just a sprain. There's been no such indication from the Athletics, but Fiers' visit to the renowned doctor should clarify his situation.