Fiers has resumed plyometric activities but still lacks a timeline for when he could resume throwing, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Fiers began the campaign on the IL with a hip injury, briefly returned to make a pair of starts at the end of April, and then went back on the injured list with an elbow injury in early May. The right-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list May 21, and while he's been able to resume some activities, he still appears to be a ways away from beginning a throwing program. He becomes eligible to come off the injured list July 8, but that return date could be a tad optimistic at this point. Nonetheless, a clearer timeline should emerge in the coming weeks for the 35-year-old.