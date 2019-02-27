Fiers struck out five and gave up one run on three hits and no walks over three innings Tuesday in the Athletics' 17-5 exhibition loss to the Angels.

Fiers was one of the better arms in a patchwork Oakland rotation in the second half of 2018 and could be a candidate for the Opening Day assignment after re-upping with the club on a two-year deal this winter. He opened the Cactus League slate on a positive note and could make for a solid streaming option for his home starts in the spacious confines of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. His career-long struggles with keeping the ball in the yard (1.4 HR/9) make him a riskier proposition elsewhere.