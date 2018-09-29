Athletics' Mike Fiers: Takes loss as long reliever
Fiers (12-8) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and a hit batsman over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Angels on Friday. He struck out three.
Fiers followed Lou Trivino, who served as the "bullpen day" opener Friday. The long-relief role didn't exactly suit him, however, as he was tagged for home runs by Taylor Ward and Mike Trout, and for a trio of two-baggers by Jose Fernandez, Shohei Ohtani and Kole Calhoun. It was a relatively rare stumble for Fiers since arriving in Oakland, as he'd managed five quality starts in nine outings prior to Friday and had given up more than three earned runs only once. Despite his struggles, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports that Fiers remains the likely starter for next Wednesday's wild-card game against New York at Yankee Stadium.
