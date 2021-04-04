Fiers (hip) will throw three innings against the Giants' Triple-A Sacramento players at the Athletics' alternate training site Monday, the Associated Press reports.

It's a relatively notable step for the veteran right-hander in his recovery, considering he never got an opportunity to pitch in a Cactus League game this spring. Getting Fiers a taste of game action -- albeit against minor-league bats -- is presumably a good litmus test at this point for his ongoing preparation for his eventual 2021 debut.