Fiers (hip) threw a bullpen session Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fiers was shut down in mid-March with hip inflammation and received an injection at the start of last week. He's been able to play catch for over a week and has now advanced to bullpen sessions, which is certainly good progress, but he won't have time to get up to speed by Opening Day and is expected to open the year on the injured list.
