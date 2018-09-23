Fiers allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Saturday.

The lone run Fiers surrendered came on a sacrifice fly in the third inning. He now has three quality starts in his last four outings and has allowed only seven earned runs across 22 innings in that span. While he has just 136 strikeouts in 168.2 innings, he has contributed strong ratios in the form of a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.