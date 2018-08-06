Athletics' Mike Fiers: To get nod Wednesday
Fiers (shin) has been confirmed as Wednesday's starter against the Dodgers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
After being dealt to the Tigers, Fiers is set to make his team debut Wednesday against a tough Dodgers lineup. He figures to slot in near the back end of the starting rotation throughout the rest of the season for the Athletics.
