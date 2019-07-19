Athletics' Mike Fiers: Tosses 11th straight quality start
Fiers did not factor into the decision against Minnesota on Thursday, completing 6.1 innings and giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four.
Fiers held the Twins to one run through six innings but was pulled from the game after allowing a one-out double followed by a walk in the seventh. He was relieved by Yusmeiro Petit, who promptly served up a three-run homer to Eddie Rosario, with two of the runs charged to Fiers. Despite the disappointing outcome, the 34-year-old tossed his 11th straight quality start and has now given up three runs or fewer in 14 consecutive appearances. He'll carry a 9-3 record along with a 3.60 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next matchup, a challenging road test versus the Astros on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...