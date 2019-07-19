Fiers did not factor into the decision against Minnesota on Thursday, completing 6.1 innings and giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four.

Fiers held the Twins to one run through six innings but was pulled from the game after allowing a one-out double followed by a walk in the seventh. He was relieved by Yusmeiro Petit, who promptly served up a three-run homer to Eddie Rosario, with two of the runs charged to Fiers. Despite the disappointing outcome, the 34-year-old tossed his 11th straight quality start and has now given up three runs or fewer in 14 consecutive appearances. He'll carry a 9-3 record along with a 3.60 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next matchup, a challenging road test versus the Astros on Tuesday.