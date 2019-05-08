Fiers (3-3) walked two and struck out six while throwing a no-hitter in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

A malfunction in a bank of lights in left field delayed the start of the game, but after that it was lights out for Cincy hitters as Fiers tossed the second no-hitter of his career, becoming the 35th pitcher in big-league history with multiple no-nos on their ledger. He needed 131 pitches to finish the job -- manager Bob Melvin told him after the seventh inning that he'd get the hook if he allowed another baserunner, but he never did -- so while Fiers' next start is currently scheduled for Sunday at home against Cleveland, don't be surprised if the A's juggle their rotation this week to give him some extra rest.

