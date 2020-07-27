Fiers allowed four runs on seven hits over four innings and failed to record a strikeout in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Fiers was never in danger of taking the loss, as the Athletics spotted him a five-run lead in the first inning. The right-hander ended up using most of that advantage. The unimpressive start shouldn't be too much cause for concern. Fiers will make his second start of the year in Seattle on Saturday.