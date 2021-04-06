Fiers (hip), who pitched in a simulated game Monday at the Athletics' alternate training site, is likely to do so at least two more times before a possible late-April regular-season debut, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the minor-league season not beginning until early May, the only way to get a rehabbing player such as Fiers some game action is through sim games at the alternate training site. As such, the veteran right-hander will continue building his arm up through that method, which will help make up for Fiers missing the entire Cactus League slate. Manager Bob Melvin offered the late-April timeline as the goal for Fiers as far as a potential 2021 debut, with the possibility that is pushed back further if there are any setbacks along the way.