Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that Fiers will receive an injection Monday after a recent MRI revealed inflammation in his hip, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He's expected to be shut down a few days while he waits for the shot to take effect.

Fiers has yet to make an appearance during the Athletics' Cactus League slate due to what was originally termed as a back issue before the MRI revealed a different injury. According to Kawahara, Melvin labeled Fiers as "a little bit of a long shot" for Opening Day, given that the right-hander is far behind the Athletics' other rotation members in his build-up program for the start of the season. Assuming Fiers opens the season on the injured list, the Athletics could turn to A.J. Puk or Daulton Jefferies to serve as their fifth starter.