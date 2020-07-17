Fiers is unlikely to receive the Opening Day starting nod due to the time he missed early in summer camp as a precaution, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports. "He's probably not as far along as a couple of guys at this point based on the fact that he had to sit down for a couple of days," manager Bob Melvin said. "When you only have so much time to get ready, maybe it sets you back a tad, but if anybody can make it up in a hurry it's him."

The veteran right-hander purposely delayed his arrival into summer camp by a couple of extra days because he'd been training regularly with Jesus Luzardo, who tested positive for COVID-19, during the shutdown. Fiers never produced a positive result himself, but he opted to take the cautionary route. The 35-year-old's decision to throw consistently while play was paused is paying dividends, however, as he doesn't feel he's far behind the pace of building up to 100 pitches and caught the eye of manager Bob Melvin during a bullpen session earlier in the week. "I'm just trying to stay within myself and just be myself," Fiers said. "I pride myself on throwing all my pitches for strikes and throwing them on any count and locating every pitch. That's how I pitch and what I do. I'm not trying to throw any harder, just locate my pitches."