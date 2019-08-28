Fiers (13-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one run on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five in a 2-1 victory over the Royals.

The right-hander found himself in an unlikely pitchers' duel with Mike Montgomery, blanking Kansas City through five innings, but after the Royals finally broke through for a run in the sixth Fiers got the hook. Incredibly, he's now won 11 straight decisions and hasn't taken a loss since May 1, but that streak will be put to the test when Fiers carries a 3.40 ERA and 111:48 K:BB through 164 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the Yankees.