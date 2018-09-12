Fiers (12-6) gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings Tuesday in Baltimore. He picked up the win.

His remarkable run since getting traded to Oakland continued, as Fiers is now 5-0 with 42 strikeouts in 39.2 innings (seven starts) in an A's uniform. He has won six straight decisions overall, and only needed 84 pitches (56 strikes) to cruise to this quality start. Fiers' next start figures to come Sunday in Tampa Bay.