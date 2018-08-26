Fiers (10-6) picked up the win Saturday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Fiers served up a fourth-inning solo homer to Miguel Sano, but otherwise kept the Twins in check en route to his third straight victory. He's been dialed in since joining the A's at the beginning of August, compiling a 3-0 record to go with his pristine 1.50 ERA and 28:3 K:BB across 24 innings (four starts). Fiers will look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which will come at home against the Mariners.