Fiers (7-3) yielded two unearned runs on three hits and two walks across six innings Monday, fanning four batters and earning the win over Baltimore.

Fiers has earned the win in three straight starts and has won five straight decisions dating back to May 7. The Orioles notched both their runs in the second inning after a throwing error by Matt Chapman. Fiers lowered his ERA to 4.26 in 82.1 innings. He'll take on the Rays at home on Saturday looking for a fourth straight victory.