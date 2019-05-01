Fiers (2-3) allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk across five innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The veteran only needed 64 pitches to complete five frames, but Fiers still exited, and then the Red Sox added insurance against the Athletics bullpen. Fiers has fared better in his last two outings, but his numbers are still high mostly because of a rough patch in the middle of April, where he yielded 18 runs in three starts. Fiers is 2-3 with a 6.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 37 innings. His next outing is expected to be against the Reds at home next Wednesday.