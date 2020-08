Fiers (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out four and picking up the win over the Giants.

Fiers coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Belt in the second inning and an RBI single to Mike Yastrzemski in the third. The 35-year-old allowed nothing but singles for the rest of his outing and kept the Giants offense under control. He lowered his ERA to 5.96 across 25.2 innings. Fiers will face the Angels at home Friday.