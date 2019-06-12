Fiers (6-3) allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays scored twice, including on a solo homer, through the first four innings, but Fiers kept it close, and the Athletics offense took the lead in the sixth. Fiers had a rough April, but in his last seven outings, he is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA. Overall, he is 6-3 with a 4.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 75.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Monday at home against the Orioles.