Athletics general manager David Forst said Monday that the newly-acquired Minor could pitch out of the bullpen at some point this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Forst said that Minor will get some starts with Oakland having multiple doubleheaders scheduled in the weeks ahead, but noted that the veteran left-hander could later serve as a relief arm if needed. The 32-year-old's role will likely ultimately depend on how he fairs in his first few outings with his new club, although the team's decision-making will also depend on how the rest of Oakland's staff performs in the near future.