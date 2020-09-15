Minor (1-5) scattered two hits and two walks over seven shutout innings to pick up his first win of the year in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He struck out a season-high eight.

The lefty fired 102 pitches (65 strikes) in what was by far his best performance of 2020 so far. Seattle didn't even get a runner into scoring position until the final frame, when Kyle Lewis' one-out double got stranded after Minor needed only three more pitches to coax infield popups out of the next two batters to end the game. The 32-year-old has had a rough season, but if he can consistently regain his 2019 form he'll be a huge asset for the AL West-leading A's as they head into the postseason. Minor isn't yet scheduled for another start, but with Oakland playing seven games in six days next week to close out the campaign, he figures to be called upon at some point.