The Athletics acquired Minor from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for two players to be named later, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After Cleveland shipped Mike Clevinger to San Diego earlier in the day, Minor may have become the next-best starting pitcher aside from Dylan Bundy left available on the open market leading up to the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Minor emerged as a frontline member of the Texas rotation after racking up 200 strikeouts in 2019, but the drop in velocity he's experienced this season has prevented him from taking full advantage of Texas' more pitcher-friendly ballpark in 2020. Even though his season ERA and WHIP sit at a disappointing 5.60 and 1.36, respectively, Minor has still struck out nearly a batter an inning while generating groundballs at a 39.3 percent clip, so he at least has some potential to turn things around as he moves on to Oakland. Prior to the trade, Minor had been lined up to start Thursday, so he could make his Athletics debut in the team's series finale in Seattle that day.