Minor allowed one run on four hits and zero walks over five innings during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran left-hander delivered a strong outing during Saturday's matinee, but he had no chance at picking up a victory with Oakland's offense absent all day. Minor appeared in five games since being acquired by the A's and has a 5.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings, and his role heading into the playoffs remains unclear. Jesus Luzardo, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea are likely to start in the Wild Card round, but who retains their spot in the rotation behind them is up in the air.