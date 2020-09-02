Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Minor will be available to pitch out of the bullpen in Friday's game against the Padres before joining the rotation Sept. 8 to start one half of a doubleheader with the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After striking out 200 hitters and submitting a 3.59 ERA a season ago, Minor took a big step back through his first seven starts with Texas in 2020, posting a 5.60 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in 35.1 innings. The downturn in performance made Minor an affordable target for the Athletics prior to Monday's trade deadline, but the team hasn't officially decided whether he'll be a solution in the rotation or if be a better fit as a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen. At least in the short term, Minor looks poised to make a couple starts with the Athletics, who will temporarily implement a six-man rotation with a slew of doubleheaders on the docket beginning next week.