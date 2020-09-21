Minor (1-6) allowed six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Minor was taken deep by Chadwick Tromp in the second inning and Darin Ruf in the fourth. Minor pitched into the sixth, and two of the runners he put on base scored when reliever J.B. Wendelken allowed a grand slam to Brandon Crawford. The 32-year-old Minor has struggled to a 5.92 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB in 51.2 innings this year between the Athletics and the Rangers. Minor could be a candidate to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mariners.