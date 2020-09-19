Minor is listed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Hickey of SI.com reports.

Minor earned his first win of the season Monday, and he'll attempt to carry his momentum into Sunday's series finale against San Francisco. Frankie Montas was initially believed to be a candidate to start after returning from the paternity list, but Minor will get the nod instead. Minor carries a 5.40 ERA and 47:17 K:BB over 46.2 innings across 10 appearances (nine starts) this season.