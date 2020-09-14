Minor is slated to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mariners in Seattle.

Minor stumbled in his first start with the Athletics on Sept. 8, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings en route to taking a no-decision against the Astros. Though the Athletics haven't committed to Minor sticking in the rotation following his Aug. 31 acquisition from Texas, the lefty will at least pick up one more start with the doubleheader requiring Oakland to at least temporarily roll out a six-man rotation. The Athletics will have another doubleheader set for Sept. 26 at Seattle, with the decision on who serves as the team's sixth starter that week likely coming down to Minor and prospect Daulton Jefferies, who struggled in his MLB debut Saturday in Texas.