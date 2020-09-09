Minor gave up four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 innings Tuesday against the Astros. He did not factor in the decision.

He got into trouble in the fourth inning, when the Astros drew a pair of bases-loaded walks and scored on Carlos Correa's hit by pitch. Minor has now given up six earned runs in 4.1 innings with his new team. Oakland has a 4.5 game lead over Houston in the AL West, so they will probably give Minor at least one more start to try to right the ship before exploring other options.