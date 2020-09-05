Minor made his Athletics debut in relief during Friday's loss to the Padres, allowing two earned runs on two solo home runs over one inning.

The veteran southpaw, just acquired at the deadline, is expected to make his starting debut on Tuesday, but manager Bob Melvin opted to give him a tune-up out of the bullpen Friday. Minor promptly yielded back-to-back homers to Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado in the seventh inning, making it an inauspicious start to his tenure in Oakland. The uneven performance was unfortunately par for the 2020 course for Minor, who now sports a career-high 2.2 HR/9 across 36.1 innings.