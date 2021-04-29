Moreland was added to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Moreland was initially slated to get a breather against a left-hander (Shane McClanahan), but he'll take over at first base and bat sixth after Matt Olson was scratched from the lineup for an unspecified reason. Moreland has gone 2-for-6 with a double, one RBI, one run and a strikeout in the last two games.
