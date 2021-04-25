Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
With a southpaw (John Means) on the hill for Baltimore, the lefty-hitting Moreland will bow out of the lineup as Athletics skipper Bob Melvin elects to play matchups. Jed Lowrie will replace Moreland at designated hitter, while Vimael Machin fills Lowrie's usual spot at second base.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Goes yard twice in Tuesday's opener•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Two hits in return to lineup•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Returns to lineup•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Not starting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Singles in pinch-hit capacity•