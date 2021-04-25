Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With a southpaw (John Means) on the hill for Baltimore, the lefty-hitting Moreland will bow out of the lineup as Athletics skipper Bob Melvin elects to play matchups. Jed Lowrie will replace Moreland at designated hitter, while Vimael Machin fills Lowrie's usual spot at second base.

