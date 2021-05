Moreland went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Blue Jays.

The veteran plated half of Oakland's runs in the win with a two-run shot to left field in the second inning. The long ball was his fourth this season and pushed Moreland's RBI total to 13. He is slashing .225/.305/.423 this season while logging time primarily as the team's designated hitter.