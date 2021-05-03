Moreland will sit Monday against the Blue Jays.
Moreland will hit the bench against lefty Steven Matz. He's not quite being strictly platooned, though he's sat against six of the 11 southpaws the Athletics have faced thus far. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter Monday.
