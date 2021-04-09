Moreland, who is not in Friday's lineup against the Astros, is dealing with a hamstring issue but is available to pinch hit, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He felt his hamstring tighten up Thursday and will sit to start Friday's contest, but the fact that he is available off the bench suggests he is day-to-day for now. Seth Brown started at designated hitter in his place.
